China is showing off its 6th generation futuristic fighter jet. China has a new cutting edge warship. Russia reveals the Oreshnik Missile that can’t be stopped. Houthis have a hypersonic ballistic missile. Iran is nearing nuclear power and has over 100,000 ballistic missiles and a stockpile of hypersonics. What exactly do western countries have? Arms packages for Israel and Ukraine.

China AI development has surpassed America. What do western countries have? Lies and Propaganda. While other countries surpass the US, our greatest ‘experts’ demand more wars and the sacrifice of troops for -… nothing. Suicide. The number of military suicides has now surpassed deaths from all wars. Who created the wars? Those who never served.

INTEL: Stock price has lost 60% of value in last year. Delays in chip development, manufacturing challenges, and increased competition from firms with advanced process technologies, and more innovative designs have cost Intel its reputation. And a boatload of money from the Federal Government, $8 billion, is going nowhere fast. Their Ohio plant, billed to be the largest in the world should it ever come onboard – is 3 years behind schedule… so far. By the time they are productive, the entire sphere of chips will have already passed them by!

Intel’s goal is to hire more women and minorities – who are less qualified. In order to ultimately bankrupt the company. The cost for their DEI is $2.2 billion and growing. The means by which Intel funds DEI, includes cutting their dividend and pink-slipping employees. Their website promise is to discriminate against Asian and white males. Apparently this is working so well, as of 9/30/24 their net income was -$16.64 billion, down 5702%, their net profit margin was -125.26%, and their cash was - $zero.

December 2024, Intel hired two new interim CEO co-chiefs, David Zinsner and MJ Holthaus and replaced the board chair – given their productivity was twalette water.

The shortage in engineering degrees is asserted to be weaknesses in the US educational system. Out of 37 countries, the US ranked 28th in math. A number of issues include: common core math, elimination of AP classes due to racism, lack of critical thinking, teaching communist principles, lack of parental involvement, DEI teachers, school funding going to pensions, and motivation.

Here is a microcosym of the problem. How many engineers are in the US? 1) 70,000 students graduate annually with an engineering degree. 2) There are 228,000 engineers. 3) There are 1.157 million engineers in the US. 4) There are 931,000 PE licenses in the US – over half are foreign. 5) in 2019, there were 2 million engineers in US. 6) There are 7.5 million people working in Science and engineering in the US. 7) There are 42,871 scientists employed in the US.

This reveals NO ONE KNOWS SHITTAKE. Algorithms are a form of AI. Who creates algorithms? Algorithm Engineers. How many algorithm engineers are there in the US? AI doesn’t know. But AI claims there are 64,957 open jobs in this field. Who hires them? Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple. The same companies that manipulate algorithms. What education is required to be an algorithm engineer? Technical skills including 3D graphics, Algorithms, AI, 3D mathematics, Algorithms. And a Masters Degree.

The number of people in the US with a Masters Degree in Mathematics is 12,500. The number with an Engineering Degree, 47,500. The number with IT Sciences Degree is 54,200. Totals per Statista, which is based on an algorithm. Drilling down we begin to see the problem facing Musk and Ramaswamy’s argument. Houston, We Have A Problem.

Number of Masters Degree mathematicians in Russia = 285,000. In China = 927,000.

This drives back to the fact that the US ranking in math is 28th out of 37. It explains why Boeing can’t engineer a plane that won’t fall apart in the sky, or why they still can’t return the 2 ISS members stranded in space since June. And worse – why did Boeing release a Christmas photo of the stranded scientists wearing santa outfits, while sitting beside a decorated Christmas Tree when they were supposed to return to earth 5 months ago?

A Master in Fakery. Reality? There is no way to know if they are even alive. Or were they ever there. Russia offered to bring them back – but that offer was unacceptable by political pundits who would rather see them die than have Russia exploit their Fakery. At this rate, their muscles would have atrophied. Depression would be a heightened norm. The food supply was 45 days, or 90 days, or 6 months, depending on who is answering the question. IF cargo shuttles are in fact depositing new food supplies, why can’t the shuttles bring them back to earth?

The vast majority of astronauts have aerospace engineering degrees. Top earners are paid $152,000, but the average is closer to $100,000.

Instead. The American dream is money. Money means Lawyers in Congress. Lawyers in Congress means free insider trading, free healthcare, pensions for life, book deals as laundering, supplement cocaine, gold, and offshore bank accounts, a 10 hour work week and millionaire status within 3-4 years. WHY chose a degree in Engineering? Tech? Or Healthcare?

The American Dream has had many components for Americans. But that was eclipsed by the American Dream for unproductive immigrants. Which was usurped by illegal Dreamer immigrant gang members. And along the way – the white male was discarded. No Dream.