It is so easy to get pulled into the frantic hype of DOOM. The emotional zeal seems almost manic as though everyone is on cocaine or speed. Especially when the World Economic Forum is the subject. This is a form of terrorism in that it wreaks havoc on rational thought. To return to earth requires a dose of reality wherein reading material from some of the BRICS countries provides a wholly different perspective.

This highlights the fact that the WEF may have an Agenda, but that Agenda requires global unity on their ideologies. And that global unity does not exist. Therefore, they can wreak havoc, but their basis for existence has been severed.

I was reading an article suggesting that the WEF Agenda was wealth redistribution from America to Africa. An odd theory given their agenda is based solely on depopulation building a utopian existence for themselves.

Within the middle of this conundrum of oddity is Jeffrey Sachs: A Jewish man whose life is devoted to the UN Sustainable Development Mandate, WHO, World Bank, a PhD from Harvard, Director of Earth Institute – who is trolling the internet with a montage of statements implicating the Deep State, CIA, and Mossad in every nefarious war, terror attack, and coup while calling out Netanyahu as a “deep, dark, son of a beetch. Reposted by President Trump.

Sachs writes for Project Syndicate, funded by Gates, Soros, and various German and Danish Foundations. Soros has always been infamous for playing two hands – to cut his losses. Whether in war or in politics, this type of poker game has kept the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, and Soros monograms from withering. And it would appear, Sachs is their new front man.

“The World Economic Forum, the premier globalist think tank, has released more information this past month showcasing their plans to make carbon taxation about “justice, fairness and DEI”. “ ~ Brandon Smith - Alt-Market.us. A very good critical insight article.

NYC recently complied with this sustainable UN mandate by charging a fee for passenger vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycles to operate in the city. "Busses"? The claim? Congestion pricing. They are the ONLY city that has made this mandate. Not exactly a globalized theatre. Somehow, drivers with household income below $50,000 can receive a 50% discount. I’m pretty sure everyone in NYC now earns $49,999. How could they legally require proof of income?

DEI is dead. Justice and fairness are now ‘qualified’. The WEF is blowing in the wind. And the Deep State is desperately holding on to their last vestige – terrorism in the US. Not by ‘veterans’, but conducted by the CIA. The world’s largest terrorist organization that is about to go underground as Trump takes office.

In order to survive, the CIA will need money. Eliminating their clients, aka LA, seems a bit unproductive. But then they are DEI, and not necessarily the brightest on the block as is emphasized by James O’Keefe who has undercover proof that he is releasing this week. Trump’s nomination of John Ratcliffe as the new Director of the CIA is pointed; Ratcliffe was a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and assisted in the creation of Project 2025 – a Libertarian playbook.

Currently, many within the Deep State operating out of the White House, are resigning. A number of NGO’s will pick up some of these criminals, but the NGO’s are also at risk of losing their status as non-taxable, and can kiss their USAID funding good-bye. In addition, countries that have been colonized by the CIA are booting them out in favor of sovereign rule – Further depleting the power vacuum.

Although we will most certainly experience pre-conceived terror attacks throughout 2025 as the Deep State transpires to leave America as a third world dumpster it is important that we hold to rationality and logic in the face of deep fakery, propaganda, and tools of division. They make mistakes. Their use of fire in LA with the claim of Climate Change was bungled. The two recent ‘terror’ attacks were bungled in that statements and videos were contorted to fake dossiers. They built profiles on these two men and bungled the ammunition.

The terrorists are the CIA. A unit that has been rogue since its inception.