The Council of Europe was organized in 1949 for the purpose of upholding human rights, democracy and the rule of law. It was founded in the UK where private citizens are now being rounded up and jailed for exercising their right to freedom of speech on the Internet. But the Council is not concerned with those violations, instead it is concerned with judging the expelled Russia and discussing when it would appropriate to begin bringing justice for crimes in Ukraine. Of course, Ukraine is above all crimes and has been despite being written up continually by the UN and Amnesty International for well over a decade!

Good Job Council! Well Done!

According to the webpage, their accomplishments over the last 70+ years include abolishing the death penalty in full 2002. In addition, the Council takes credit for strengthening human rights by abolishing torture…I guess Julian Assange doesn’t count. Third, they have upheld anti-racism and discrimination – except when it’s against white people. They protect children’s rights even when the child is mutilated and/or trafficked. They defend cultural diversity even when it replaces European culture, and they make sure everyone has the opportunity to have good quality medicines and vaxes even when their side-effects include DEATH!

The Committee of Ministers make all the rules and decisions on values, ethics, human rights and democracy. Their joint Chairs include Xavier Bettel and Patrick Engleberg. Bettel’s degree is Law. Yet he was appointed head of ‘Religious Affairs’ for the Green Party, the Socialists Party, and the Democratic Party while marrying another man and professing atheism. Three parties which are mainly considered ‘atheist’ are tasked with ‘Religious Affairs’. Odd. It is alleged that Bettel’s master’s thesis was completely plagiarized with the exception of possibly 2 pages. Ethics?

Patrick Engleberg has no biography other than being an ambassador of Luxembourg or maybe the UK – differing accounts. No registration of birth, no jobs, no wife, no religion, a blank canvas.

These two men created a Tribunal against Putin, Lavrov, and PM Mishustin because ‘international law holds heads of state responsible for any aggression toward another country’. Except when Ukraine was torturing and murdering over 15,000 citizens in the eastern portion of Ukraine via their Nazi Military Unit – Azov. Kyiv would be responsible for all the evidence.

The newly elected president of the Council is Alain Berset, in 2020, it was revealed a woman was attempting to blackmail him for an affair he had with her for which she had photographs. Berset is married to Muriel Zeender and is a member of the World Economic Forum where he speaks regularly. Recently speeches have been about the peaceful democracy exhibited by poor Ukraine brutally at the mercy of the evil Russia. Obviously morality and values are NOT necessary in order to run the Council or discuss issues without bias toward his Master Klaus Schwab.

Boris Tarasyuk is the Ukrainian permanent ambassador to the European Council. He founded the Institute For Euro - Atlantic Cooperation. The Institute is funded by the US Department of State and USAID. This organization is tasked with ‘border security, and arms control’ – among other agendas – none of which have been remotely achieved.

Theodorous is the newly enthroned President of The Council as of January 2024. A Greek journalist, he embraces what is called the New Democracy Agenda – a panhellenic socialist movement. When the Left politicians and Media lay claim to our Democracy as being destroyed – this is what they refer to. Created in 1974 as the Third Hellenic Republic, they follow the ideology of a unitary government ie a one party state ie a form of Monarchial rule.

Reminder: ALL these Councils, Initiatives and Movements are Funded By The US GOVERNMENT. Or to be more precise – Unwitting US Taxpayers. And many have existed for over 75 years. Does the Trump Team know this history? Doubtful.

The First Hellenic Period was marked by the ascendancy of the Roman Empire. It is also marked by the rise of Greek Mythology. The two sources that give rise to the history of this period include: Polybius and Siculus. The earliest remaining manuscripts of these scholars including Bibliotheca Historia are from the 15th century AD> The ONLY evidence they ever existed.

The Second Hellinistic Period gets its ancient evidence from “History.com”. History Dot Com was created in 1995 by A&E Networks, ie Hearst and the Rockefeller Group – now Walt Disney. Entertainment Run By Paul Buccieri. SO – our History is a direct creation of Hollywood during the Jewish coup.

THESE are the People Creating our Ancient History. NOT scholars or nobles or historians or philosophers – but gilded nobles of the court of Hollywood Atheists. An Amazing Feat. 100 Years of Solitude in the making. All Spun and Twisted to fit into a shrine of fakery that began sometime around the 12th Century AD. After all the fires had selectively and successfully burned all history's manuscripts and books. Which could breathe Truth into the LIES.

Purposefully done. With Intent. Because Truth empowers. Our ‘Leaders’ are not the brightest stars on the block. They require Fakery in order to maintain that ‘appearance’ of Control. In fact, they are ALL microcosms of The Wizard of Oz – a little old man with some fireworks hiding behind a curtain. Pretending To Be A Wizard.