Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
12h

War is good for killing people and destroying stuff.

This analogy will make sense once one reads to the end :

A friend and I went elk hunting in Colorado, where I lived once, with our bow and arrows. He was gifted one, and we were in deep woods. When he downed his, I wanted one too and so followed the herd deeper into the woods. I had a shot at one, but came to my senses and didn't take it because it'd be hard enough hauling the first one out. And it did take two days to do so.

Anyway, I mention this because after We nuked Japan - and after the war with them was essentially over - We fire bombed 57 of the largest Japanese cities. ( To image what fire bombing a city involves, read Curt Vonnegut's description about Dresden being fire bombed). I can just imagine that our military personnel involved had a sort of feeding frenzy, kind of like my wanting to get another elk, and so proceeded with bombing and burning countless of Japanese men, women and children, for no reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Collins's avatar
Michelle Collins
12h

Everything you wrote is correct. It makes me sick!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture