WAR What Is It Good For? If you are a Seinfeld fan, you remember Elaine suggested this was the real title of War And Peace by Tolstoy.

Tucker Carlson brings sanity to the insane. A discussion on whether or not to nuke all of Gaza is apparently on the table. Why? “To get it over with”. Another day in the Art of War – murder 2 million civilians. Because in the real world war is about colonization. Always has been since the beginning of time. We just slapped a different justification, ‘we are liberating people from terrorism’. And in that liberation, we will murder millions. For Freedom.

The government justification for sending Troops to fight the Vietnamese was to ‘liberate them from communism’. Over 3.5 million people died in that liberation. WWII, we liberated 85 million from fascism by killing them.

In 1941 Adolf Hitler gave a dramatic speech to the Reichstag. Hitler charged that the United States and Roosevelt were under the control of “the eternal Jew” and had committed numerous “crimes” against Nazi Germany for years, from launching attacks on German and Italian ships at sea to secretly planning military attacks against Germany and the other Axis powers. Why were we attacking German and Italian ships?

The US stated it was neutral in the war. However, we were providing weapons to Britain and other allies which were used against Hitler and Mussolini. US Naval Institute, “months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Navy was secretly hunting German and Italian warships in the North Atlantic.” Sounds like Israel/US and Yemen.

According to FDR, the three nations Japan, Germany and Italy were plotting for world control. Thus, America needed to go to war to defeat this potential threat to our continued existence. Why did these nations want to attack America? According to FDR it was all about our valuable resources… So we went to war to protect our resources and assisted in the genocide of 85 million peoples. Including dropping two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. No one knows how many people were burned to death, estimates claim upwards of 350,000 – all civilians.

In 1993 Clinton developed ‘The Doctrine of Enlargement’ which included a ‘commitment’ to intervene in world conflicts in the name of democracy. Any nation that attempted to oust their duly elected President became a target. Because the duly elected President was a western shill – the global coup escalated.

Today, as supposed negotiations between Kyiv and Russia take place in Turkey, UK’s PM Starmer announced ‘War Preparations’. Declaring he was allocating billions of pounds for new munitions plants, long-range missile systems, and other capabilities, including nuclear weapon manufacturing. Why? To threaten Russia. Emboldened by the drone attack that was ‘victorious’ in collusion with the old masters, Graham and Blumenthal.

It has been revealed that this American ‘delegation’ cost American Taxpayers $800,000 on The Ritz Carlton during their entourage in Kyiv alone. According to the Ritz website, a standard room costs 310 Euro. The ambassador suite is 798 Euro. They stayed the weekend – 2 days. The daily cost would thus be $400,000. At the low rate – that would account for an entourage of 1290 people. At the high rate the size of the delegation would be 501 people. A sizable delegation that is obviously a front for laundering money to Zelenskky. Again.

Graham was in Berlin today to meet with Von der Leyen to push for coordinated assaults against Russia. Parading around as though he was the US President, Graham has usurped America in favor of War.

It is curious that no one in the White House has made any statement regarding this tete a tete fraud. It is equally concerning that the entourage was immediately succeeded by an intel tactical hit inside of Russia. The purpose of which mirrors FDR. The peace talks are thus simply for show given Zelenskky has been nicely paid to agree to ‘NOTHING’.

And once again, America has been fracturally deceived and we are repeating history